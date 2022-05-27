COLORADO SPRINGS — Folks heading for the mountains this summer will want to be aware of a new law which will impose fines for drivers who misuse the Mountain Express Lanes on I-70 in Clear Creek County.

The lanes in question stretch from Empire and Idaho Springs and are intended for high volume traffic on the corridor, which typically includes the weekends and major holidays.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says it will watch the lanes through the same cameras it uses to collect tolls.

In 2020, it says about 50,000 drivers used the eastbound express lanes illegally.