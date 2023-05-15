(COLORADO) — With summer weather comes summer activities, and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is asking drivers to prioritize safety while they enjoy the warmer weather.

Beginning on Monday, May 15, CDOT is beginning its May Mobilization seat belt enforcement period, the largest seat belt enforcement period of the year, as part of its Click It or Ticket campaign.

Also beginning Tuesday, May 16, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and local law enforcement agencies will begin the Heat Is On Memorial Day DUI enforcement. For 21 days, traffic safety patrols will be increased working to keep Colorado roadways safe from impaired drivers.

According to preliminary CDOT data, 24% of drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2022 were between the ages of 25 and 34, and 40% of them were suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.

CDOT said Memorial Day marks the start of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that sees a spike in impaired driving. According to CDOT, in 2022 there were 132 impaired driving arrests during the Memorial Day enforcement period.

“As we kick off the summer season, remember to plan for a sober ride when attending celebrations and get-togethers,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the CSP. “Your Colorado State Troopers and statewide law enforcement agencies are dedicated to making sure everyone gets home safely and keeping Colorado roads free of impaired drivers.”

The Spring enforcement period from April 7 to April 24, concluded with 618 DUI arrests. The agency with the highest number of arrests was the Colorado Springs Police Department with 138; Denver Police came in second with 56 arrests.