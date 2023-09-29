(COLORADO) — The leaves are turning red and gold creating spectacular sights in the high country. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is giving tips for drivers on mountain roads during leaf-peeping season.

CDOT said mountain roads see increased traffic when the aspens begin turning to red and gold, and are warning drivers and those taking photos outside of their vehicles and walking along roadways to watch out for each other.

CDOT is offering the following tips for driving along roads and highways this fall: