(COLORADO) — The leaves are turning red and gold creating spectacular sights in the high country. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is giving tips for drivers on mountain roads during leaf-peeping season.
CDOT said mountain roads see increased traffic when the aspens begin turning to red and gold, and are warning drivers and those taking photos outside of their vehicles and walking along roadways to watch out for each other.
CDOT is offering the following tips for driving along roads and highways this fall:
- Beware of other vehicles that may be traveling at lower speeds.
- Watch for vehicles pulling off the roadways, and vehicles parked on the roadside.
- Find safe, designated areas to park.
- Drivers be aware of pedestrians! People will be out of their vehicles, often taking photos.
- Pedestrians should be extremely diligent and watch out for passing vehicles.