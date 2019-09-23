CDOT hiring 100 people for highway maintenance jobs

Colorado Department of Transportation plows pass a road block to clear eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation is hiring more than 100 people for highway maintenance jobs statewide.

Full-time and part-time jobs are available in the following regions:

Metropolitan Denver, including foothills (Kittredge)

Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor (Idaho Springs, Empire, Berthoud Pass, Silverthorne, Vail Pass, Dowd Junction, Avon, Wolcott, Gypsum, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction)

Northwest (Granby, Rabbit Ears Pass, Meeker, Hot Sulphur, Yampa, Hayden, Maybell)

West Central/Western Slope (Breckenridge, Fairplay, Leadville, Twin Lakes, Poncha Springs, Carbondale, El Jebel, Paonia, Blue Mesa, Monarch Pass, Saguache)

Southwest (Silverton, Telluride, Dove Creek, Ignacio, Rico, Ridgway, Wolf Creek Pass)

Eastern Plains/Northeast (New Raymer)

South Central/Southeast (Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Veta, Trinidad)

Most of the jobs begin in November. Most require a Colorado Class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL), as well as experience operating heavy equipment and/or physical labor experience.

Temporary employees earn $23 an hour. CDOT is offering $25 an hour or the hourly wage at retirement (whichever is higher) to retired CDOT maintenance personnel.

Temporary positions usually last up to nine months. Seasonal employees are encouraged to apply for permanent jobs at the end of the season.

The starting pay for full-time permanent jobs is $3,266 a month, with benefits. Some positions and locations offer a housing stipend.

>> Tap here for more information and to apply.