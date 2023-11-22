(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), and Uber are providing $10 ride credits to keep roads safe on Blackout Wednesday.

CDOT says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is sometimes called Blackout Wednesday because people gather in their hometowns and can overconsume alcohol over the holiday.

The $10 Uber credit will be available to call Coloradans while supplies last by using the Code “SAFETHANKS” starting Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 26.

“Keep your loved ones in mind and make sure all of the seats at your table are filled this Thanksgiving,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk.

In 2023, 192 traffic deaths in Colorado involved an impaired driver which is about one-third of all traffic deaths, according to CDOT.