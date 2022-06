COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers in Colorado will start seeing new bicycle safety signs out on the roads, as the Colorado Department of Transportation installs them.

CDOT is working to remind drivers to give bicyclists three feet of space while sharing the roads.

The “Three-Foot Law” requires three feet of space between the widest part of the car and the widest part of the bike.

Drivers are allowed to cross the double yellow line to give that space as long as it does not put oncoming traffic at risk.