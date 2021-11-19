CBI: Police locate ‘armed and dangerous’ kidnapper; woman still missing

MONTROSE, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is searching for a woman they believe has been kidnapped by an “armed and dangerous” man.

UPDATE: Police have captured Tre Richardson and located his Ford Windstar car, but Angela Oneill is still missing.

Police said Oneill was last seen in the Grand Junction area.

If you see her or know where she is, you are urged to contact Montrose Police (970-249-9110) or call 911 with any information.

ORIGINAL: Angela Oneill, 41, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 5:50 p.m. Police think she has been kidnapped by Tre Richardson, 27, and the pair may be heading toward Mesa County, Colorado.

Angela is 5’06”, weighs 130 pounds, and has hair brown hair and eyes. Richardson is 6’04”, weighs 220 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.



The pair might be traveling in a dark blue 2003 Ford Windstar with a silver trim on the bottom and CO license plate CGX-453.

Richardson is described as armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him; instead, contact 911 or call the Montrose Police Department at (970) 249-9110.