(COLORADO) — A new website has been launched to provide support for Colorado families whose loved ones have a tendency to wander due to Alzheimer’s disease and other disorders.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Colorado Senate Bill 187 was passed as part of the 2022 Legislative Session, and aims to provide assistance programs for Colorado families of people who wander, as well as restructure a grant program. The grant program assists local governments in locating persons with medical conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, autism, brain injury, or developmental, cognitive, neurological, or chromosomal disorders that may cause them to wander.

The Colorado People Who Wander website contains information about tracking technology resources, information for families, and tips for what to do when a family member goes missing. The ‘Supporting Recovery Programs Persons Who Wander Grant Program’ provides a funding opportunity for local governments.

The intent of the grant program is to help local governments in locating lost loved ones by encouraging county sheriffs’ departments, municipalities, and county or municipal designees to establish recovery programs and provide tools that will increase the chances of saving the lives of lost and missing persons.

“We are excited to be able to provide families and others with a one-stop shop for information and resources related to ‘people who wander’ through a comprehensive website and launch of a grant program,” said CBI Director Chris Schaefer. “We also want to extend our deep appreciation to the stakeholders whose valuable input played a pivotal role in the development of the website.”

The website offers information on different kinds of tracking technologies, what to do if your loved one is lost, and offers hope in the form of success stories. Law enforcement agencies can also find information on applying for the grant and frequently asked questions concerning the application process.