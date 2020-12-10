CBI hosts coloring contest in honor of missing children

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — In honor of missing children across the country, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is hosting a coloring contest for Colorado 5th grade students as part of a national campaign sponsored by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Every year the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) takes time to commemorate the valiant and unselfish acts of the many organizations and individuals who bring our missing children home. Since 1983, May 25th has been designated as National Missing Children’s Day.

The poster theme is “Bring Our Missing Children Home” and will feature the artistic talents of kids throughout the United States. All Colorado posters must be submitted to the CBI by February 8, 2021. The national office will notaccept any entries. The poster representing the state of Colorado will be submitted to the national office.

The DOJ will announce the winner at the annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony in Washington, DC on May 19, 2021. The winner of the national contest, along with his or her teacher and parents, will attend this special ceremony.

In addition to the DOJ ceremony, the CBI will also recognize the top three Colorado students for their winning poster entries at an event next May.

Submit posters to:

CBI

Attn: Poster Contest

690 Kipling St. Ste. 4000

Denver, CO 80215

Contact Analyst Jillian Ganley at (303) 239-4459 or jillian.ganley@state.co.us for information or questions.

The complete packet of information can be found on the CBI website. One single entry will be submitted to DOJ on behalf of the state of Colorado.

Thousands of children are reported missing in Colorado each year. Law enforcement, citizens, and even children have been instrumental in keeping children safe and returning them home to their families, community, and school.