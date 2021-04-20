Caught on Camera: Woman has close encounter with mountain lion in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman had a close encounter with a mountain lion on Monday afternoon while snow was falling.

Nina Isaacs, who lives in London, has been stuck in Boulder since Christmas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She captured the mountain lion on camera for more than two minutes from inside her house, during which she sounds in awe, continuously saying, “oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god!” You can watch the full video above.

Isaacs’ dog can also be heard barking at the cougar at points during the video.

At one point in the video, the lion appears to get very close to the window before eventually slowly disappearing into the distance.

To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges you to follow these simple precautions: