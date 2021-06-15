Caught on Camera: Moose takes a swim next to paddleboarder in Colorado lake

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As record-setting heat arrives in parts of Colorado, many are looking for ways to stay cool. So, why not take a swim?

That’s exactly what a bull moose decided to do. And before you question it, moose really can swim!

Jonathan Oketken was on his stand-up paddleboard in Summit County Monday when he looked over and spotted the moose swimming next to him.

He grabbed his phone and started recording.

“This guy swam straight across the lake and was a very strong swimmer,” said Oketken. “[I] escorted him from a respectful distance to make sure a boat didn’t come along and hit him.”

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, moose are excellent swimmers and very much at home in the water, which can be a good place to view them.