DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Weather-wise, Friday will be the best time to get outside. Rain will change to snow Saturday morning. The Pinpoint Weather Team said little to no accumulation is expected with this round of snow.
Another round of snow will arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday and last throughout the day.
The Denver metro area will pick up 2-5 inches. Higher totals of 2-6 inches are expected for the northern Front Range.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- 5th Annual Casa Bonita Art Show– Feb. 25-March 20
- Environmental Film Fest– Feb. 25-March 6
- Hamilton– March 5
- Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames– March 5
- Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans– March 6
- Silverthorne Rail Jam– March 4
- Rocky Mountain Antique Festival– March 5-6
- 30th Annual Wine Festival of Colorado Springs– March 4-5
- 2022 Mile High Beer Festival– March 5
- Colorado RV Sports & Travel Show 2022– March 3-6
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.