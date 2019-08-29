Campground fees may change at Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, CO. — Rocky Mountain National Park staff are proposing an increase in campground fees from $26 to $30 per site for summer camping and $18 to $20 for winter camping, according to a press release from the park.

Park staff are also proposing a flat rate at group sites at Glacier Basin Campground. Currently, the fees are $4 per person, per night. The proposed flat rates would be determined as follows: small group site (9-15 people) $40; medium group site (16-25 people) $50; and large group site (26-40 people) $60.

“Camping is very popular in Rocky Mountain National Park. We want to keep our campground fees affordable and provide visitors with the best possible experience,” said Park Superintendent Darla Sidles. “We feel that our proposed campground fee change is an incredible value. Plus, 80 percent of those funds stay right here in Rocky to benefit visitors.”

These fees help to fund the park’s visitor shuttle system, renovation of all restroom facilities throughout the park’s campgrounds, removing tree hazards, and maintenance of parking lots, roads, housing areas, visitors, centers, and hiking trails.

Last year, 4.5 million people visited Rocky Mountain National Park — a 3.5% increase in visitation over 2017.

It is the third most-visited national park in the country, behind the Great Smoky Mountains and the Grand Canyon.

Park staff want feedback about the proposed fee schedule. You can email comments to ROMO_Information@nps.gov by September 27, 2019.