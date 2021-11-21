Camp Christmas now open for the season

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — It might not feel like the holiday season just yet, but one metro area event is hoping to get you in the Christmas spirit in a big way.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is hosting Camp Christmas, an over-the-top outdoor Christmas extravaganza.

In 2019, the event happened at the Stanley Marketplace indoors, but this year, in order to accommodate for COVID precautions, the event has moved outside to Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.

Now not only did crews have to string thousands of lights all around the park, they also had to decorate the historic buildings.

Camp Christmas Director Lonnie Hanzon explains the challenges that come along with this.

“Some of the challenges have been just the massive size of it. It’s hundreds of thousands of lights and a lot of equipment to move. We kept all the interiors, and the challenge there was that these are all historic buildings. There’s no innovation of any kind [for what we did]. We don’t ever touch any of the furniture. Nothing is fastened to anything, and so that was a challenge to literally float all the thousands and thousands of artifacts,” said Hanzon.

The event started on Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 2 at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.

You can walk around outside, but if you choose to go inside the buildings, you are required to wear a mask.

Hanzon said it should take at least an hour to get through everything. Crowds are expected at 85,000 to 100,000 people.

You can go to denvercenter.org to buy tickets for a timed entry.