Cameron Peak Fire grows, prompting new evacuations

Fighting the Cameron Peak Fire Monday, September 21. This photo was taken from just off Manhattan Road. / Courtesy Cameron Peak Fire Information

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Weekend winds caused the state’s largest active wildfire to grow, prompting more evacuation orders.

The Cameron Peak Fire near Red Feather Lakes, west of Fort Collins, grew more than 1,500 acres on Sunday, thanks to 35 mph winds and heavy, dry fuels.

The growth is one of the largest runs for fire spread in weeks. Firefighters had to temporarily retreat because of it.

The fire did spread on flatter ground, which will give crews a better chance to battle the flames.

As of Monday night, the fire has burned 104,157 acres and is 15% contained.