Cameron Peak Fire 100% contained

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado history, is 100% contained. Authorities posted a containment update online Wednesday night.

The fire burned 208,913 acres.

It started Aug. 13 in the wilderness west of Fort Collins. It burned for 112 days.

On Oct. 14, the fire exploded to 158,300 acres, taking its place as the largest wildfire in state history. That record had just been broken this summer by the Pine Gulch Fire, which burned 139,007 acres in western Colorado.

Due to the massive East Troublesome Fire — not far from Cameron Peak — the Pine Gulch Fire is now the third-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

Prior to 2020, the largest fire ever recorded in Colorado was the 2002 Hayman Fire, which burned 137,760 acres.

As of Wednesday, 216 people are still assigned to fighting the Cameron Peak Fire.