Businesses react to Jeffco health director’s comments on county shopping

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County health officials are standing by comments made earlier this week about high-risk adults who could easily get infected with COVID-19.

The county’s public health executive director said in a county commissioner’s meeting that those who are at high risk should consider shopping outside of Jefferson County.

“If you absolutely positively have to go inside in person, I apologize to our Jefferson County businesses, but if you are high risk and you absolutely must go inside a public space to shop, consider going to another county,” Dr. Dawn Comstock said on Tuesday.

Store owners in the county found the comment unfair.

“Our business this year has been very good and I attributed to the behavior of the staff and the customers,” Lynn Conrad said.

Conrad is the owner and operator of Baby Doe’s Clothing and Accessories in downtown Golden. She said she’s immunocompromised and her staff has been wearing masks since before Jeffco’s mandate was issued back in November.

“I think it’s unfair to say don’t come to this whole county because this is happening, because there are many businesses within the county who are very careful about safety,” Conrad added.

“I don’t understand what her basis of the recommendation was,” Dean Valdez told the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Valdez owns several restaurants in Golden, including Old Capitol Grill and Smokehouse. He said when looking at the numbers county-by-county, the recommendation didn’t match the reality.

What the numbers show

The Problem Solvers also looked at the numbers and found this: Jeffco case numbers and hospitalizations have been on the downtrend since Nov. 17.

Also, 78% of those eligible to get the shot are vaccinated in the county. That’s higher than Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties.

“By her publicly stating to shop outside of Jefferson County is a blow to businesses, because people will take that serious,” Valdez said.