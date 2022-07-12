Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Apollo Theater on Friday, March 9, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

DENVER (KDVR) – Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band have at long last announced their return to the road with a tour that’ll bring fans, who have been waitin’ on a sunny day out of the dark where they’ve been dancing since the American icon was last here half a decade ago.

Bruce Springsteen puns aside, the born-to-run New Jersey native announced a worldwide tour on Tuesday and among the list of cities scheduled to be graced by his denim-fueled presence is Ball Arena here in the Mile High City.

Tickets to the March 2 show can be snagged through Ticketmaster starting at a later date. Ticketmaster is using a program called Verified Fan in an effort to reduce the number of bots buying tickets. You can learn more about Ticketmaster Verified Fan here.

The Boss’s previous pit stops in the Centennial State

Springsteen hasn’t returned to Colorado to perform since he played a sold-out Pepsi Center back in 2016. If you’ve been following the president-paired podcaster’s musical career, you may recognize a few dates from Springsteen’s previous ventures into our state.

June 20, 1978: The “Darkness” Tour – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

– Red Rocks Amphitheatre Oct. 20, 1980″ The “River” Tour – McNichols Sports Arena

– McNichols Sports Arena Aug. 16-17, 1981: The “River” Tour – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

– Red Rocks Amphitheatre Nov. 11-12, 1984: The “Born in the U.S.A.” Tour – McNichols Sports Arena

– McNichols Sports Arena Sept. 23-24, 1985: The “Born in the U.S.A.” Tour – Mile High Stadium

– Mile High Stadium April 20, 1988: The “Tunnel of Love Express” Tour – McNichols Sports Arena

– McNichols Sports Arena Oct. 26, 1992: The “Bruce Springsteen 1992-1993 World Tour” – McNichols Sports Arena

– McNichols Sports Arena Oct. 16-17, 1996: “The Ghost of Tom Joad” Tour – Paramount Theatre

– Paramount Theatre Mar. 30-31, 2000: The “Reunion” Tour – Pepsi Center

– Pepsi Center Sept. 22, 2002: “The Rising” Tour – Pepsi Center

– Pepsi Center Sept. 25, 2003: “The Rising” Tour – Invesco Field

– Invesco Field May 7, 2005: The “Devils & Dust” Tour – The Lecture Hall

– The Lecture Hall April 10, 2009: The “Working on a Dream” Tour – Pepsi Center

– Pepsi Center Nov. 19, 2012: The “Wrecking Ball” Tour – Pepsi Center

– Pepsi Center Mar. 31, 2016: “The River Tour 2016” – Pepsi Center

As you can see from this timeline, Springsteen spaces out his trips to the metro. So, make sure your “heart” doesn’t go “hungry” and you’ll be “tougher than the rest” by snagging a ticket to the event. Otherwise, you’ll have to resort to seeing him solely in your “dream baby dream.”