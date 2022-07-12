DENVER (KDVR) – Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band have at long last announced their return to the road with a tour that’ll bring fans, who have been waitin’ on a sunny day out of the dark where they’ve been dancing since the American icon was last here half a decade ago.
Bruce Springsteen puns aside, the born-to-run New Jersey native announced a worldwide tour on Tuesday and among the list of cities scheduled to be graced by his denim-fueled presence is Ball Arena here in the Mile High City.
Tickets to the March 2 show can be snagged through Ticketmaster starting at a later date. Ticketmaster is using a program called Verified Fan in an effort to reduce the number of bots buying tickets. You can learn more about Ticketmaster Verified Fan here.
The Boss’s previous pit stops in the Centennial State
Springsteen hasn’t returned to Colorado to perform since he played a sold-out Pepsi Center back in 2016. If you’ve been following the president-paired podcaster’s musical career, you may recognize a few dates from Springsteen’s previous ventures into our state.
- June 20, 1978: The “Darkness” Tour – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Oct. 20, 1980″ The “River” Tour – McNichols Sports Arena
- Aug. 16-17, 1981: The “River” Tour – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Nov. 11-12, 1984: The “Born in the U.S.A.” Tour – McNichols Sports Arena
- Sept. 23-24, 1985: The “Born in the U.S.A.” Tour – Mile High Stadium
- April 20, 1988: The “Tunnel of Love Express” Tour – McNichols Sports Arena
- Oct. 26, 1992: The “Bruce Springsteen 1992-1993 World Tour” – McNichols Sports Arena
- Oct. 16-17, 1996: “The Ghost of Tom Joad” Tour – Paramount Theatre
- Mar. 30-31, 2000: The “Reunion” Tour – Pepsi Center
- Sept. 22, 2002: “The Rising” Tour – Pepsi Center
- Sept. 25, 2003: “The Rising” Tour – Invesco Field
- May 7, 2005: The “Devils & Dust” Tour – The Lecture Hall
- April 10, 2009: The “Working on a Dream” Tour – Pepsi Center
- Nov. 19, 2012: The “Wrecking Ball” Tour – Pepsi Center
- Mar. 31, 2016: “The River Tour 2016” – Pepsi Center
As you can see from this timeline, Springsteen spaces out his trips to the metro. So, make sure your “heart” doesn’t go “hungry” and you’ll be “tougher than the rest” by snagging a ticket to the event. Otherwise, you’ll have to resort to seeing him solely in your “dream baby dream.”