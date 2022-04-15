BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Beginning Monday, April 18, Breckenridge Ski Resort will move to its late spring operating schedule, which includes lifts and terrain across Peaks 6, 7 and 8.

Skiers and riders can celebrate the remainder of Breck’s 60th anniversary season with high alpine skiing and riding and the return of the resort’s traditional pond skimming event on Saturday, April 30. The resort plans to operate through Memorial Day, May 30, or as long as weather and trail conditions permit.

Spring Terrain

Beginning Monday April 18, skiers and riders will have access to approximately 1,000 acres of primarily high alpine terrain across Peaks 6, 7 and 8. Please be advised that there will be no beginner terrain available after April 24. In addition, starting Monday April 25, resort hours of operation will move to 9 AM to 4 PM.

Lift Operations: April 18 – May 30, 2022

Peak 8 Colorado SuperChair (ONLY through April 24) Rip’s Ride (ONLY through April 24) Rocky Mountain SuperChair Imperial SuperChair

Peak 7 Independence SuperChair T-Bar

Peak 6 Zendo Chair Kensho SuperChair



Credit: Breckenridge Ski Resort

Splash Into Spring Pond Skim – Saturday, April 30

This year, in celebration of Breck’s 60th anniversary season, the resort plans to party like it’s 1961 (Breck first opened Dec. 16, 1961), and guests are encouraged to don their best 60s inspired costume to celebrate. Skimming will kick off at 11 a.m. at the base of Peak 8, next to the Colorado SuperChair, followed by live music by Beau Thomas from 2-4 p.m.

Pond skimmers and spectators are all invited to join in the fun, with 60 registration spots open to skiers and riders 18 and over. Helmets are required to participate, and good attitudes and costumes are strongly encouraged.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Overall, Best Costume, and Best Splash, with prize packages to include GoPros, Oakley Sunglasses and Helly Hansen gear. All participants will also get the chance to win a selection of prizes from our partners, including Amex gift cards ranging from $50-$500.

Registrations are expected to fill up quickly, so skiers and riders are encouraged to register early.

For more information on spring operations and the Splash Into Spring Pond Skim, visit Breckenridge.com.