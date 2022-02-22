Boulder’s Steve Fenberg elected Colorado Senate president

DENVER (AP) —  Colorado’s Senate has elected former Democratic Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder to succeed Leroy Garcia of Pueblo as the chamber’s new president.

Fenberg was elected by a unanimous vote Tuesday, and Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City becomes the new majority leader.

The Colorado Senate Democratic caucus, which nominated Fenberg as Garcia’s replacement, holds a 20-15 majority in the chamber.

Garcia is the first Latino to hold the post, which he held since 2019. He is resigning to accept a Biden administration appointment as a special assistant to the assistant secretary of the navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at the Pentagon.

