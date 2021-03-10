Boulder police make first arrest in huge weekend riot

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that it has made an arrest in connection with last weekend’s riot in the University Hill neighborhood.

According to BPD, 20-year-old Henry M. Chardack was arrested Wednesday morning on first-degree criminal trespass (a felony) as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor engaging in a riot.

“Detectives are continuing their investigation into 10 other identified individuals who were involved in riot-related crimes and anticipate additional arrests in the coming days,” BPD said in a statement.

The police department also released additional photos and videos of suspected rioters.

The person in the photo below threatened to shoot a BPD officer, according to police:

BPD also released the following photos on Wednesday:

A suspect in the Boulder riot. Credit: Boulder PD

Evidence can be submitted to the Boulder Police Department online.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips via Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477.