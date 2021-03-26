Friday update: Motive in Boulder King Soopers shooting still unclear

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder’s police chief and district attorney provided an update Friday on the mass shooting that left 10 people dead at a King Soopers Monday.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said 26 law enforcement agencies have assisted in the investigation. 167 individuals have worked over 3,000 hours on this investigation over the last five days.

At this time, a motive is still unclear.

The officer that exchanged gunfire with the suspect has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

A Ruger AR-556 was allegedly used by the suspect in the shooting on Monday, according to BPD. The pistol was legally purchased by the suspect. A 9 millimeter handgun was also recovered from the suspect, but investigators do not believe the gun was used.

The suspect in the shooting faces 10 charges of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted first-degree murder. Additional charges of attempted murder will be filed soon, according to the district attorney’s office.