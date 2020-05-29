Boulder investigators use DNA to solve 1970 murder case

BOULDER, Colo. (Daily Camera) — A Colorado sheriff’s office says DNA evidence has identified a man believed to be the person responsible for the rape and murder of a Denver woman in 1970.

The Daily Camera reports the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Betty Lee Jones had been sexually assaulted, strangled, and shot when she was found near the Boulder and Jefferson county border.

The case was reopened in 2006 and in 2019 a private laboratory operated by Bode Technologies used the DNA to identify Paul Leroy Martin, who died in June 2019. His body was exhumed to make a positive DNA match.