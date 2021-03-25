Boulder grocery store shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Members of the media outside of the Boulder County courthouse as the grocery store shooting suspect makes his first court appearance Thursday, March 25, 2021. / Lauren Scharf – FOX21 News

BOULDER, Colo. — The suspect in the shooting that killed 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers Monday appeared in court for the first time Thursday morning.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Arvada, was arrested on the scene of the shooting. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a bullet wound to his leg, then booked into jail.

He faces 10 first-degree murder charges and one attempted first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors said the attempted murder charge stems from an alleged attempt to kill a second Boulder police officer.

Prosecutors said the crime scene is still being processed, and more charges are expected.

Defense attorneys said they need time to assess the client’s mental health and review evidence, which they say will be voluminous.

Thursday’s court appearance lasted less than 10 minutes. During the brief hearing, the suspect appeared wearing a mask. He didn’t speak other than to say yes to a question from the judge, and did not enter a plea to the charges. He will be held without bail.

The suspect’s next court appearance will be a status conference in two or three months.

