RIFE, Colo — The Hill reports Rep. Lauren Boebert among eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia.

The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus. The House approved the measure on Thursday in a 424-8 vote. Besides Boebert, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene(Ga.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Glenn Grothman (Wis.), and Chip Roy (Texas) all voted no.

Boebert has not given an official reason why she voted against the legislation.

It is unclear when the Senate will take up the House bill to revoke trade relations with Russia.