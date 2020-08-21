Body of park ranger found in northern Colorado reservoir

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The body of a park ranger was found Friday in a northern Colorado reservoir after he became missing in what authorities called a “strong wind event.”

The ranger’s boat was found empty on Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins on Thursday night after the wind, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. Local and state agencies immediately launched a search for the ranger with the help of the Denver Police Department’s helicopter. The ranger’s body was pulled from the water at about 3:30 a.m., the department said.

Sheriff Justin Smith wrote on Facebook that the ranger, who worked for the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, had been on boat patrol.

“Our county park rangers dedicate themselves to creating a safe environment for visitors. That dedication comes with risk and last night, the community was reminded of the dangers that rangers face in fulfilling their duties,” he said.