Body of missing hiker found in Rocky Mountain National Park

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (FOX21/KDVR) — A body believed to be that of missing hiker Steven Grunwald was found in Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday, four days after a friend reported him missing.

RMNP spokesperson Kyle Patterson said Grunwald was found Monday in the Notch below McHenrys and Powell Peaks. He was flown out by helicopter and taken to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. Positive identity will be released after an autopsy has been performed.

Grunwald, of Greenville, New York, was last seen in Boulder and his last reported contact with family and friends was Aug. 28. His route in the park was not positively known, authorities said. It was assumed he was attempting the Glacier Gorge Traverse.

A search was launched on Friday after the 24-year-old’s vehicle was found parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead. A friend had reported him missing on Thursday.

Crews narrowed down the search area with information from Grunwald’s friends and tips from others. A park ranger and dogs from Front Range Rescue Dogs were flown to the Thatchtop area on Monday. Park officials said the dog team aided greatly in finding Grunwald.

The cause of Grunwald’s death is under investigation.