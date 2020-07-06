Body of child found in Eagle River

Members of the Vail Mountain Rescue Group and U.S. Raft Team search the Eagle River June 10. / Photo courtesy Vail Mountain Rescue Group

EAGLE, Colo. (AP) — A child’s body was found in the Eagle River between Eagle and Dotsero Friday.

A spokesperson for Eagle County said it was found Friday afternoon by someone who was on some sort of watercraft on the river. The body has not been identified. The spokesperson said it’s not clear how long that will take.

Search teams have been combing the river for a 3-year-old boy who has been missing since June 5. Sebastian Castro Rivas was last seen at the Eagle Villas apartments. There’s no word on whether the child who was found matches Sebastian’s description.