Body found on top of mail delivery trailer in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX/The Daily Sentinel) — Police are investigating after a body was found on top of a mail delivery truck in Grand Junction Thursday morning.

KREX reports a postal service employee called police around 6 a.m. Thursday to report a body that was found on top of the trailer of a delivery truck that had arrived that morning.

Police said the trailer had traveled from Kansas overnight. The driver of the truck reported hearing a loud noise as he was passing under an overpass along Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge, just west of Denver. The driver proceeded to Glenwood Springs, where the trailer was transferred to another truck, then traveled to Grand Junction, where the body was found, according to police.

Wheat Ridge police are investigating the circumstances of the death. A spokesperson with the Wheat Ridge Police Department told The Daily Sentinel the death does not appear to be suspicious and investigators are not looking for any suspects at this time.