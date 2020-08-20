Body found in high mountain lake in northern Colorado

by: The Associated Press

Blue Lake in the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area west of Boulder, Colorado / AP photo

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have recovered a body from a high mountain lake in northern Colorado after a woman was reported missing in the area Monday evening.

Boulder County sheriff’s deputies found the 30-year-old missing woman’s vehicle at the Brainard Lake Recreation Area late Monday night, and crews started searching for her on foot and with a drone. They continued Tuesday on horseback and with a search dog until just before noon, when personal belongings were found on the shore of Blue Lake northwest of Boulder.

Investigators have not said if the body is that of the missing woman, whose name has not been released. 

