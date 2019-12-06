Bloomberg unveils gun plan, receives endorsements at Aurora event

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg has unveiled a gun control policy just steps from the site of one of Colorado’s worst mass shootings.

On Thursday, the billionaire former New York City mayor called for a ban on all assault weapons, mandatory permits for all gun purchasers and a new position in the White House to coordinate gun violence prevention.

Bloomberg revealed his plan at Heritage Christian Center, around 100 yards from the Aurora movie theater where a gunman killed 12 people and wounded nearly 60 others in 2012.

“We just have to do something about this, folks. We can’t just be killing our children,” Bloomberg said, adding, “Who would have thought a controversial thing would be to stop people from being massacred?”

Bloomberg also received endorsements during his Colorado stop, including that of Democratic state Rep. Tom Sullivan, who lost his son in the Aurora theater shooting.

FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George asked Bloomberg if he thought he could win Colorado.

“That, I have no idea but it’s a wonderful state,” Bloomberg told KDVR.

Bloomberg has spent an estimated $60 million nationally on campaign commercials so far.

Bloomberg has also bought two spots that are scheduled to air during Sunday’s Broncos game.