Blind pug and his seeing-eye chihuahua need your help

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – An animal rescue group is hoping you might be able to help two of its newest foster pups: a blind pug named Augie and his seeing-eye Chihuahua, Pepe.

Both dogs ended up at the Colorado Pug Rescue due to their owner’s terminal illness, according to KDVR.

“It was kind of like a package deal. When Augie came, [Pepe] came with him,” said Cyndi Trimber, a volunteer with the rescue. “They’ve been taken from the only home they knew and they’re thrown into another home. They really had to depend on each other to get through it.”

Trimber is currently serving as both pups’ foster parent right now. She said the duo is inseperable.

“They sleep together, they eat together. It’s really sweet they depend on each other like that,” Trimber said.

According to Trimber, it’s likely Augie has been blind his entire life. Unfortunately, when he arrived at the rescue he had to have some major surgery.

Both of Augie’s eyes had to be removed as well as 14 of his teeth.

“It racked up a really huge bill!” Trimber said. “I went to pick him up and I’m like, ‘holy!’ We’re a foster group. How are we going to afford this”?

All in all, the bill was $3,100.

Since the rescue cares for about 100 pugs each year, it wasn’t expecting to spend that much.

The Colorado Pug Rescue is hoping some folks with generous hearts might consider donating money to help pay for Augie’s bill. If you can, click here.

If you’re also interesting in adopting Augie and Pepe (they’re a package deal), please contact the rescue.

Both pups are currently living in Greeley, Colorado.