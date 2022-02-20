Bill to abolish abortion introduced in Colorado

Denver , Colorado – Colorado State capitol building with American Flag at Half Mast under sunny summer day with perfect blue sky. Getty Images

DENVER – A new bill has been introduced to abolish abortion across Colorado.

The bill’s prime sponsor is Rep. Dave Williams, with Reps. Kim Ransom, Ron Hanks, and Shane Sandridge are also sponsoring the bill.

If passed, the bill requires the state to enforce homicide and assault provisions without regard to the opinion of the United States supreme court in Roe v. Wade and other supreme court decisions, past and future.

It also authorizes the state to disregard any federal court decision that purports to forbid or void this requirement and subjects a Colorado judge to impeachment or removal of the judge purports to enjoin, stay, overrule, or cancel the condition.

The bill also defines a “person” to include an unborn child at all stages of gestation, from fertilization to natural death, relating to a private right of action and current homicide and assault provisions.

The bill has been Introduced In House and assigned to Health & Insurance Committee. It will be debated on February 23rd.