DENVER — A bill to protect Colorado’s water supply, and preserve public health, by phasing out per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (known as PFAS) is waiting for a signature by Governor Jared Polis.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, because of their widespread use and their persistence in the environment, many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment.

But we know these “forever chemicals” have been linked to serious health impacts such as cancer, organ damage, and suppression of the immune system.

If the bill is signed it would restrict PFAS in consumer products as well as in fluids used in the extraction of oil and gas products. And that could go into effect as soon as 2025.

The bill also requires full containment and safe storage of wastes when PFAS-based foams are used in firefighting