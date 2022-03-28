COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado bill is gaining traction that, if passed, would allow Colorado students who have been in foster care to get free college tuition.

If the bill is approved, all public higher education institutions in Colorado would have to waive undergraduate tuition and fees for Colorado resident students who have been in foster care.

Supporters of the legislation say many foster children who are emancipated from the system face an uncertain path.

“What we always want is that next generation to have it better than we had it,” said Ben Schoch, Foster Care Director at Kids Crossing. “Foster youth are no different. What’s the same opportunities we want them to have the same kind of trajectory for their lives. But there have been some identified shortcomings on the support side.”

The bill was passed during a senate appropriations committee. It now moves to the senate floor.