DENVER (KDVR) — Big Game archery season starts Wednesday in Colorado for deer and elk.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) put together a video outlining the changes for the 2020 Big Game season.

If you did not successfully draw a Big Game tag, Colorado offers an unlimited quantity of over-the-counter (OTC) bull elk rifle licenses during the second- and third- rifle seasons because we have the largest elk herds in North America, according to CPW. OTC licenses do not require an application or preference points to purchase. OTC archery elk and pronghorn, and add-on bear licenses are also available.

Some hunting will be impacted by wildfires in Colorado. CPW says revised refund policies are now in place. If you hold a deer, elk, bear, turkey or sheep license for an upcoming 2020 hunting season in units impacted by the fires, you may be eligible for a refund and restoration of preference points (+1) if you choose to return your license.



Important Reminders Before Hunting

​​​​​​​CPW said it is Unlawful to do the following: