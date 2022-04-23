COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado athletes who competed at the Beijing 2022 games were welcomed home by Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers Friday night.

Nine members of Team USA attended the event at the nation’s only U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Three who attended were medal recipients who lived or trained in Colorado Springs: Garrett Geros received a silver medal in snowboarding, Thomas Walsh received a silver medal in alpine skiing, and Sylvia Hoffman is a bronze medalist in bobsledding.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Suthers said, “We are very proud of the athletes who, despite very difficult circumstances, proudly represented our nation at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Tyler “TC” Carter, 2014, 2018, and 2022 Paralympic skier, attended as a guest experience supervisor at the Museum. His teammates voted Carter as the flag bearer of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, along with alpine skiing teammate Danelle Umstead. In addition, Carter loaned his uniform from the Opening Ceremony to the Museum for the Welcome Home event.