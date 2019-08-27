Bears break into Pine home, attack resident

PINE, Colo. — A husband and wife fought back when a bear and cub broke into their home and attacked the husband Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 8:30 p.m., the homeowners heard noises. When they went to investigate, they found a bear and her cub in their kitchen, eating a loaf of bread. Deputies said the bears had come in through a screen door.

When the couple confronted the bears, the female bear attacked the husband, according to deputies. He punched the bear while his wife hit it with a baseball bat, according to deputies. Both bears eventually ran back out the screen door.

Deputies said the man, 71, sustained several scratches and cuts, but no serious injuries. The woman was not injured.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife brought in a dog team to search for the bears Tuesday morning.

A bear broke into a Pine home last night & caused multiple lacerations to a man's face, chest & arms after a surprise encounter in the kitchen. He was treated at the scene, not taken to a hospital. We called in a Wildlife Services dog team early morning to search for the bear. pic.twitter.com/OjZVPbpFGe — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 27, 2019