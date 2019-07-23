Bear battles dumpster in Lyons

LYONS, Colo. — A bear in Lyons is caught on camera trying to break in to a dumpster.

The video shows the gates surrounding the dumpster fly open before the bear hops up on the dumpster and, at one point, even tries to drag it away.

No luck, though, the animal was dealing with a bear-resistant dumpster and, although it dragged the dumpster a little further than expected, it didn’t manage to get inside.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the bear hung around for about an hour before it finally gave up.