Bear attacks human in Aspen; 3rd incident in 3 months

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A bear has attacked a human in Aspen for the third time in three months, prompting wildlife officials to plead with people to keep garbage and other edibles secure from the animals.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a black bear bit a restaurant manager who was trying to scare the animal out of a trash bin Sunday. The agency says the bear will be killed if it can be found because it has little fear of humans and could attack again.

Officials said the bear was scavenging for food and questioned why the trash bin was left open.

A bear bit an Aspen hiker in May, and another bear scratched a man’s arm in July.

Officials worry that the increasing number of bear attacks will result in serious injuries.