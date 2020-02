Kevin Richardson, from left, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter, of Backstreet Boys, perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

DENVER — The Backstreet Boys are back in Colorado.

The group will play Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on August 19 as part of their DNA World Tour.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, and general public tickets go on sale Friday.

Ticket prices range from $42 to $250, plus fees.

The Backstreet Boys last came to Colorado in 2019, when they performed at the Pepsi Center.