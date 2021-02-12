Avalanche danger in Colorado is the worst in decades

COLORADO — According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, in Colorado, more than 500 avalanches have been reported since the end of January. And although the state has seen less snow than last winter, the number of deaths is higher than last season.

“This is one of the worst avalanche seasons so far in a very, very long time. Decades. We’ve had 8 deaths in Colorado this year. All of last season, we had 6,” said Jim Smith, owner of Mountain Chalet.

The way Colorado’s snowpack developed this season is making it especially easy to trigger dangerous avalanches and bigger snowslides.

“The avalanches are big enough that the run-offs tend to be longer than they have been in the past. And they are wider. So I can be here and trigger an avalanche many hundreds of yards away, so that’s what’s making it super scary. It’s not just what’s around you,” Smith added.

You can trigger avalanches from a distance and in low angle terrain, so experts urge avoiding slopes over 30 degrees and east-facing slopes where winds create unstable layers of slippery snow sitting at the base.

Many backcountry skiers say know the snow before you go, stay up to date on the weather and come prepared.

Smith noted, “Avalanche safety equipment is not for the person wearing it. It’s actually for the person you’re with—Avalanche beacon, which allows me to find you because you also have a beacon. I have a shovel and a probe. The probe allows me to pinpoint your location under the snow, and the shovel will allow me to dig you out.”

There’s local courses teach you snow science, backcountry safety and how to use avalanche gear.

“What we’re doing at Mountain Chalet is offering beacon practices Wednesday evening so people can just get used to it,” Smith said.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center — Avalanches across the United States killed 15 people during the first week of February, making it the deadliest seven-day period for snowslides since 1910.

Anyone venturing into the backcountry is encouraged to stay up to date with the current avalanche danger and forecasts from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.