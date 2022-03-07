FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is searching for two suspects whose DNA might connect them to a recent double homicide.

Toni Marie Gurule and Suzzette Marie Salyer are sought for questioning in two recent murders.

Toni Marie Gurule

  • Date of Birth: 12/24/1980
  • Height: 5’06”
  • Weight: 165 pounds
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Hazel

Suzzette Marie Salyer

  • Date of Birth: 10/05/1981
  • Height: 5’07”
  • Weight: 175 pounds
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Hazel

Gurule and Salyer are known to drive the following:

  • White 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup with Colorado license plate BWK-635
  • Orange 2004 Ford Mustang with Colorado license plate HGQ-757
  • Blue 2007 Ford F150 with Colorado license plate HAQ-491

If you know where Gurule and/or Salyer are, contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-276-5555 and select option 8 to be connected to dispatch. You can also contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 719-275-STOP.

Authorities say both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous