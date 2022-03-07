FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is searching for two suspects whose DNA might connect them to a recent double homicide.
Toni Marie Gurule and Suzzette Marie Salyer are sought for questioning in two recent murders.
Toni Marie Gurule
- Date of Birth: 12/24/1980
- Height: 5’06”
- Weight: 165 pounds
- Hair: Blonde
- Eyes: Hazel
Suzzette Marie Salyer
- Date of Birth: 10/05/1981
- Height: 5’07”
- Weight: 175 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Hazel
Gurule and Salyer are known to drive the following:
- White 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup with Colorado license plate BWK-635
- Orange 2004 Ford Mustang with Colorado license plate HGQ-757
- Blue 2007 Ford F150 with Colorado license plate HAQ-491
If you know where Gurule and/or Salyer are, contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-276-5555 and select option 8 to be connected to dispatch. You can also contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 719-275-STOP.
Authorities say both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous