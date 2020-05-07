Aurora Police issue a statewide search for missing 7-year-old girl

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide search for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl at the request of the Aurora Police Department.

According to Aurora Police, Kyla White was last seen Thursday in the area of Colfax Ave. and Ursula St. She’s believed to be with her father, 55-year-old Lee Ellis White, who is ordered to have no contact with her. They were last seen leaving the area on foot.

Officers said Kyla was wearing purple shorts and a purple shirt. Lee was wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans with a black backpack.

If you know the whereabouts of either Kyla or Lee, call the Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100 or 911.