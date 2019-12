AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Town Center at Aurora Friday afternoon.

One person was shot at JCPenney on the upper level.

Aurora police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No information has been released on the victim.

According to police, this is not an active shooter incident.

#APDAlert We are investigating a shooting at the Town Center of Aurora. Heavy police presence on the South side of the mall. Please avoid the area. Updates will be given here. pic.twitter.com/hkaRbhyyae — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 27, 2019

A suspect has not been identified just yet.

This investigation is ongoing. This article will update with more information as it becomes available.