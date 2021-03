AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police said street racers blocked access to southbound Interstate 225 from Alameda Avenue to Colfax Avenue on Sunday night.

According to police, about 600 to 800 vehicles were involved and intentionally blocked access on the shoulders of the highway.

Police said there were reports of fireworks, smoke and weapons being waved.

The area was cleared before midnight, but police said it was possible the group would continue street racing in other areas.