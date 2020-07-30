Aurora man sentenced to federal prison for possessing child porn

DENVER — An Aurora man has been sentenced to federal prison after he pled guilty to possessing child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Scott Garland, 55, of Aurora was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years on supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to identified victims.

Prosecutors said Garland used several different internet-based programs to communicate with others interested in child porn. Investigators found 1,917 still images and 843 video files of child pornography, including some depicting abuse of very young children, according to prosecutors. The collection dated back to 2008, according to prosecutors.

Investigators determined that 182 of the videos and 394 of the images contained victims who had already been identified.

Garland was charged on August 8 and pled guilty on December 19, according to prosecutors.