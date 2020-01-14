Aurora man arrested for luring children on the internet, police searching for other victims

AURORA, Colo. – Police believe there may be more victims after a man was arrested for sex crimes involving a child in November.

The Aurora Police Department said their investigation started in November, when a 13-year-old boy met an adult online and was lured to the man’s house on multiple occasions for sexual encounters.

During the investigation, police served a search warrant at the suspect’s home. Andrew Sandoval was arrested for sexual assault on a child, internet luring of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

Police believe there are more victims in the Aurora/Denver area, based on the nature of the crime.

If you or anyone you know may have been victimized by Sandoval, you’re asked to call 303-739-6164.

