Missing Aurora girl found safe in Utah; suspect drove from California to meet her

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 13-year-old girl missing from Aurora since Tuesday was found safe on Wednesday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Aurora Police said around 5:15 p.m. that the girl had been found safe in Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol said they located the vehicle on Interstate 70, just outside of Green River, Utah, and set up spikes with other officers in case the driver fled.

When a trooper got behind the vehicle, it sped up to near 100 mph. But as they approached other officers, the driver “pulled right over,” UHP said.

The man suspected in her disappearance, 41-year-old Navarro Cathey, was taken into custody without incident, according to UHP.

Police did not immediately believe the girl had been harmed, although she will be evaluated as a precaution.

Police said Cathey drove from California to meet the girl after they had been communicating online.

Girl, suspect, possibly in Vail

Police believed the girl Cathey and possibly in the Vail area. Cathey was described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Navarro Cathey is believed to have abducted Ta-Kyrah Blackman from Aurora on Nov. 23, 2021. (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark blue 2001 Ford Crown Victoria with California license plate 8XMT336. The vehicle has a spotlight on the driver’s side and tinted windows.

The girl was last seen at around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of N. Joliet St. Investigators said they believe she may have been abducted or enticed from her home.

The search on Wednesday was focused around Lansing Elementary School, just a block away from where she was last seen.