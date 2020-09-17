Aurora family’s cabin among dozens of buildings lost in Cameron Peak Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — We’re getting a closer look at some of the homes destroyed by the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County.

More than 50 structures have been destroyed so far, including a cabin owned by an Aurora family.

“It has a lot of strong memories for us,” said Michelle Herndon.

Herndon’s cabin was located along Moose Loop lane in Bellvue. Her grandfather created it and was able to keep it in the family for four generations.

“My grandfather is such an amazing man and he is the one who decided that this was something he wanted to have to give to his family,” Herndon said.

The Cameron Peak Fire has grown to more than 100,000 acres since it flared up on August 13.

Family cabin on Moose Loop Lane in Bellvue, Colorado destroyed by the Cameron Peak Fire

On Monday, August 7, strong wind gusts brought the fire to Herndon’s road.

“We watched as the fire exploded and headed right towards Pingree Park Road. Which we knew the firefighters did everything they could to protect and mitigate that area. And they planned to stop the fire at Pingree,” Herndon said.

As firefighters went into the area to assess properties, Herndon’s family anxiously waited for an update.

“They asked if she wanted a picture and she said yes. And they told us it was a total loss, but you still have this image that maybe it’s not just a pile of ashes. Like you think, maybe there’s still something? On Saturday we got the picture and that was pretty devastating,” Herndon said.

The cabin was destroyed, but Herndon said her family plans to rebuild it.

The Herndon family wanted to thank firefighters, volunteers and organizations like the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD).